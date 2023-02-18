Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.09. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Odyssey Marine Exploration

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 23.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 25.6% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

