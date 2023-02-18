Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $119,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079,485 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 480.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 115,997 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,695,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 141,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

