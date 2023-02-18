Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Issued By DA Davidson

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SmartFinancial’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMBK. Hovde Group downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 0.6 %

SMBK stock opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $467.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.29 million.

SmartFinancial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn bought 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $33,897.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 85,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,364. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SmartFinancial by 359.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading

