Analysts Issue Forecasts for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QSR. Cfra upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.43.

Shares of QSR opened at C$90.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of C$60.37 and a 12 month high of C$92.65. The stock has a market cap of C$27.83 billion and a PE ratio of 22.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.732 dividend. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In related news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

