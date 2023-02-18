Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $61.34.
About Jardine Matheson
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jardine Matheson (JMHLY)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.