Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Update

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS JMHLY opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.27. Jardine Matheson has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $61.34.

Get Jardine Matheson alerts:

About Jardine Matheson

(Get Rating)

Read More

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Matheson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Matheson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.