Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,184,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 1,304,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.5 days.
Iveco Group Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of IVCGF opened at $9.94 on Friday. Iveco Group has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iveco Group in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
