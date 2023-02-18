Short Interest in Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF) Drops By 8.9%

Magellan Financial Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MGLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,800 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 438,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Magellan Financial Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS MGLLF opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.04. Magellan Financial Group has a 1-year low of C$5.57 and a 1-year high of C$7.10.

About Magellan Financial Group

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

