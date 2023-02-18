Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,900 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 231,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Klöckner & Co SE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Klöckner & Co SE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE Price Performance

Shares of KLKNF stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.