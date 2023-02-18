Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Declines By 7.9%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance

MCVEF stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.

About Medicover AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Medicover AB (publ) provides healthcare and diagnostic services in Germany, Sweden, Poland, Turkey, Belarus, Bulgaria, Georgia, Hungary, Serbia, Moldova, Ukraine, and India. It operates through two segment, Healthcare Services and Diagnostic Services. The company's diagnostic services comprise various tests, including allergy and autoimmune diagnostics, bacteriology, parasitology, biochemistry and immunochemistry, blood group diagnostics/transfusion medicine, tumour markers, clinical chemistry, cytology, haematology, histopathology, human genetics, hygiene, immunology and immunochemistry, infectious diseases, microbiology, molecular biology, and pharmacology/toxicology.

