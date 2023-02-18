Short Interest in Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF) Declines By 7.9%

Medicover AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MCVEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the January 15th total of 82,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Medicover AB (publ) Stock Performance
MCVEF stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Medicover AB has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67.
About Medicover AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medicover AB (publ) (MCVEF)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Medicover AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicover AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.