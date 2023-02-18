Brokerages Set DCC plc (LON:DCC) PT at GBX 6,012.50

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,012.50 ($72.98).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCC. Barclays decreased their price target on DCC from GBX 5,550 ($67.37) to GBX 4,500 ($54.62) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.41) to GBX 4,800 ($58.27) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Numis Securities started coverage on DCC in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 4,607 ($55.92) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,400.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,396.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,653.70. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,986 ($48.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,508 ($79.00).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

