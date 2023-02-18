The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $91.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.80. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,841. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

