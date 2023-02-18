Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $18,593,843.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,071,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,111,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $95,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Evolus during the second quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $1,610,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.00 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.90. Evolus has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

