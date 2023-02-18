Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

ALEC opened at $9.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $813.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.83. Alector has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $17.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alector in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alector in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alector by 99.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

