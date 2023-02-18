SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.12.

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $6,324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,101,540.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $95,033.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $6,324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,540.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 827,446 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,611. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne stock opened at $15.94 on Monday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $44.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.54.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

