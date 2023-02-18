Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on KTB. Williams Trading upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE:KTB opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $50.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,259 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after purchasing an additional 368,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 310,337 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

