Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BGAOY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Proximus from €12.50 ($13.44) to €11.00 ($11.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Proximus from €14.00 ($15.05) to €10.50 ($11.29) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Proximus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €16.00 ($17.20) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Proximus from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Proximus Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. Proximus has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Proximus Cuts Dividend

Proximus Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Proximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

