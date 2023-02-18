Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

WBS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average is $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.