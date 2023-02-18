Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $170.00 Price Target for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.25.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

WMT opened at $146.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average is $139.94. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock valued at $765,562,498. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 20,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.