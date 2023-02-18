Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XPOF. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.14.

Insider Activity at Xponential Fitness

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 750,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $18,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $256,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,052,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,786,593. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750,000 shares of company stock worth $140,875,000. Company insiders own 69.33% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 164,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

