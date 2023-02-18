WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Raised to $200.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WCC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $189.00.

WESCO International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WCC opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. WESCO International has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $172.91. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

