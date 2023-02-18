Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Mainstreet Equity Corp. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Mainstreet Equity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.50. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mainstreet Equity’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Mainstreet Equity’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported C$6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$4.34. The business had revenue of C$47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.37 million. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 66.14% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$135.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE MEQ opened at C$137.92 on Thursday. Mainstreet Equity has a 12-month low of C$104.00 and a 12-month high of C$154.36. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$126.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.39.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg. As of September 30, 2022, it had a total portfolio of 15,891 residential units consisting of townhouses, garden-style apartments, concrete mid-rise and high-rise apartments, and condo suites; and four freestanding commercial buildings.

