B. Riley Comments on National Retail Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for National Retail Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Retail Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.29% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,467,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

