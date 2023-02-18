Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for a.k.a. Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

AKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Shares of AKA opened at $1.57 on Thursday. a.k.a. Brands has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a market cap of $202.25 million, a P/E ratio of -78.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 37,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

