Research Analysts Set Expectations for Quipt Home Medical Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 0.8 %

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.64. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Get Rating)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.