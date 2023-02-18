Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Lifted by Zacks Research

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $15.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.57 EPS.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

CAT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

NYSE CAT opened at $247.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.30. Caterpillar has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $128.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.