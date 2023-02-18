Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Angi Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Angi in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.62. Angi has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $144,492.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Angi by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Angi by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Angi by 0.3% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Angi by 8.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

