IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Head-To-Head Comparison

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AppLovin and IAC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppLovin $2.91 billion 1.92 -$192.75 million ($0.52) -28.83 IAC $5.24 billion 0.83 $597.55 million ($13.50) -3.89

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppLovin 1 6 9 0 2.50 IAC 0 1 12 0 2.92

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AppLovin and IAC, as reported by MarketBeat.

AppLovin currently has a consensus target price of $27.81, indicating a potential upside of 85.54%. IAC has a consensus target price of $88.13, indicating a potential upside of 68.02%. Given AppLovin’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than IAC.

Profitability

This table compares AppLovin and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppLovin -6.84% 3.58% 1.16% IAC -22.35% -4.46% -2.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.2% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of AppLovin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of IAC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AppLovin has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About IAC

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world's most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group's online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine's annual standing of the world's most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC's family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries. The company is headquartered in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City and has business operations and satellite offices around the world. In December 2004, Expedia split from IAC as a separate publicly traded company. In December 2011, TripAdvisor spun out from Expedia. In August 2008, IAC split into five separate publicly traded companies. The four spun-off companies were HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval Leisure Group, and Tree.com. IAC's notable acquisitions include: – 2012: [The About Group](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/about-com) – 2011: [OkCupid](http://www.crunchbase.com/organization/okcupid) – 2011: [Meetic]

