Head-To-Head Review: Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) vs. ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) and ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grove Collaborative and ECMOHO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 3 0 3.00 ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 716.61%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than ECMOHO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

46.5% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of ECMOHO shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Grove Collaborative shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Grove Collaborative and ECMOHO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative N/A -50.67% 2.70% ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85%

Volatility and Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECMOHO has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grove Collaborative and ECMOHO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A ECMOHO $130.75 million 0.00 -$55.65 million ($1.40) -0.01

Grove Collaborative has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECMOHO.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats ECMOHO on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products. The company offers health and wellness products, such as air purifiers, condoms, sun care and tanning products, vitamins and supplements, and treatments and preventions products; pet care products; indoor gardening products, garden tools and accessories, grow kits, plant seeds, gardening soils, fertilizers and lawn care products, and insecticides. It offers its products through retail channels, third parties, and direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

