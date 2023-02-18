Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) & Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) and Telesis Bio (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Singular Genomics Systems has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telesis Bio has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Singular Genomics Systems and Telesis Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singular Genomics Systems 1 2 0 0 1.67 Telesis Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 44.63%. Telesis Bio has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.10%. Given Telesis Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telesis Bio is more favorable than Singular Genomics Systems.

56.3% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Telesis Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Singular Genomics Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.2% of Telesis Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Telesis Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singular Genomics Systems N/A N/A -$98.77 million ($1.25) -1.94 Telesis Bio $21.04 million 2.75 -$38.96 million ($1.80) -1.09

Telesis Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Singular Genomics Systems. Singular Genomics Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telesis Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Singular Genomics Systems and Telesis Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singular Genomics Systems N/A -29.16% -25.41% Telesis Bio -251.04% -73.65% -51.19%

Summary

Telesis Bio beats Singular Genomics Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits. It also offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics, and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution. The company has partnerships with Agilent Technologies, Dovetail Genomics, Lexogen, New England Biolab, QIAGEN, Roche, Twist Bioscience, and Watchmaker Genomics to validate their library preparation kits on the G4, as well as the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard to connect the G4 to Terra platform, a data platform. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Telesis Bio

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis. It also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

