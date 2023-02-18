OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) versus Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Financial Review

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) and OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Geron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of OPKO Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Geron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of OPKO Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Geron alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Geron and OPKO Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geron $1.39 million 770.69 -$116.11 million ($0.36) -7.81 OPKO Health $1.77 billion 0.51 -$30.14 million ($0.44) -2.68

Risk and Volatility

OPKO Health has higher revenue and earnings than Geron. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPKO Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Geron has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OPKO Health has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Geron and OPKO Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geron 0 0 4 0 3.00 OPKO Health 0 0 2 0 3.00

Geron presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.73%. OPKO Health has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 196.61%. Given OPKO Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OPKO Health is more favorable than Geron.

Profitability

This table compares Geron and OPKO Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geron -8,563.80% -110.76% -58.66% OPKO Health -25.98% -14.79% -10.57%

Summary

OPKO Health beats Geron on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About OPKO Health

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations. The Pharmaceuticals segment includes pharmaceutical operations in Chile, Mexico, Ireland, Israel, and Spain and pharmaceutical research and development operations. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.