Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Head to Head Analysis

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 62.29%. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.05%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

43.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -214.78% -97.25% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -453.11% -133.55% -108.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,419.93 -$17.35 million ($0.82) -11.15 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $400,000.00 14.13 -$39.47 million ($8.39) -0.23

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis. The company was founded by Reginald L. Hardy and Andrew D. Sklawer in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

