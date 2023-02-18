Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Technical Institute from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.60.

UTI opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $260.89 million, a PE ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 63,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $398,711.04. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,037.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,926 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

