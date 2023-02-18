ProBility Media (PBYA) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

ProBility Media (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ProBility Media to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ProBility Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors -4.35% -20.23% -2.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProBility Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProBility Media 0 0 0 0 N/A ProBility Media Competitors 739 3841 5967 102 2.51

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 15.26%.

8.6% of ProBility Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of ProBility Media shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProBility Media and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProBility Media N/A N/A N/A ProBility Media Competitors $1.03 billion $74.44 million 1,130.38

ProBility Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ProBility Media. ProBility Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProBility Media beats its competitors on 4 of the 7 factors compared.

ProBility Media Company Profile

ProBility Media Corp. is an industrial education and training technology company, whichengages in the provision of compliance solutions including technical codes and standards and training materials, and e-Learning solutions. It operates through the following brands: Brown, One Exam Prep, NEWP, and W Marketing. The company was founded by Irwin Zalcberg, John Norton, and Richard Corbin on July 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

