StockNews.com Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) to Buy

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USNA opened at $62.28 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $90.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,702.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $115,858.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,435 shares in the company, valued at $150,702.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $230,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,521 shares of company stock valued at $450,392. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

Featured Stories

