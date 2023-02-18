Head to Head Review: Comstock (NYSE:LODE) vs. Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP)

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Rating) and Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Comstock and Westlake Chemical Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Comstock alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 0 0 N/A Westlake Chemical Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Westlake Chemical Partners has a consensus target price of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.75%. Given Westlake Chemical Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westlake Chemical Partners is more favorable than Comstock.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

4.8% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Westlake Chemical Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Comstock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Comstock and Westlake Chemical Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $860,000.00 37.84 -$24.58 million ($0.68) -0.50 Westlake Chemical Partners $1.21 billion 0.69 $82.55 million $2.19 10.80

Westlake Chemical Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock. Comstock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westlake Chemical Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westlake Chemical Partners has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and Westlake Chemical Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -7,762.50% -25.38% -17.24% Westlake Chemical Partners 4.94% 7.95% 5.28%

Summary

Westlake Chemical Partners beats Comstock on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

(Get Rating)

Comstock, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products, and Strategic and Other Investments. The Production and Sale of Renewable Energy Products segment sells biomass-derived carbon neutral oil, ethanol, gasoline, renewable diesel, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other renewable replacements. The Strategic and Other Investments segment includes all other activities, including real estate, mining, and equity method investments. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, NV.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.