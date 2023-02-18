AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Update

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Trading of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 538.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,343 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,689,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after acquiring an additional 855,238 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $13,338,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $11,050,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 1.2% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 656,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Company Profile

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

