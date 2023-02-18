Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Ituran Location and Control

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 98,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 0.2 %

ITRN opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. Ituran Location and Control has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $27.52.

Ituran Location and Control Cuts Dividend

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

