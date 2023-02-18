Short Interest in Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Decreases By 11.4%

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,032,600 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 3,422,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,067,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance
Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
