Short Interest in Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Decreases By 11.4%

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,032,600 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 3,422,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,067,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance

Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association is a government-sponsored company, which engages in the provision of liquidity for purchases of homes and financing of multifamily rental housing and refinancing existing mortgages. It operates through Single-Family and Multifamily segments. The Single-Family segment offers liquidity to the mortgage market and increase the availability and affordability of housing for single families.

