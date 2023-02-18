Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Gray Television Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.62.
In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on GTN. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
