Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 932,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gray Television Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gray Television

In other Gray Television news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gray Television

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 188.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTN. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gray Television currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.