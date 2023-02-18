Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,600 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.
HUSA stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.73.
Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
