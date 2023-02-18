Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,600 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Houston American Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Houston American Energy Trading Down 5.7 %

HUSA stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.23. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 186.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 293.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Houston American Energy by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

