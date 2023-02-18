Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 692,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 487,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance

Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.22. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $126.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.00.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

In other news, CEO Michael Huseby purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,002,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 372,412 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,600,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.4% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 374,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

