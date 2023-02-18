BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Down 11.5% in January

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BRP Price Performance

BRP stock opened at $88.97 on Friday. BRP has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $90.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.31.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 2,046.73% and a net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOOO. Desjardins lifted their target price on BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRP by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRP by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after buying an additional 30,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth $425,000. 27.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.