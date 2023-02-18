Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Short Interest Update

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Celanese by 88.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,034 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 29.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 16.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $1,063,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese Announces Dividend

CE opened at $118.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. Celanese has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

