Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arrowroot Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARRW opened at $10.12 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in Arrowroot Acquisition by 696.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

