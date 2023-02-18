Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Update

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,700 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Kaltura from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Shares of Kaltura stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. The firm has a market cap of $273.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLTR. Edenbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 1st quarter valued at $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 561.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,654,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kaltura by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

