Citigroup Lowers Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sims in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sims from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sims from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SMSMY stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sims has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.