Blackmores (OTC:BLMMF) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Citigroup lowered shares of Blackmores (OTC:BLMMFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Blackmores Stock Performance

Blackmores has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $103.48.

About Blackmores

Blackmores Ltd. engages in the business of development and marketing of health products for humans and animals. Its products include vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. The company was founded by Maurice Blackmore in 1930 and is headquartered in Warriewood, Australia.

