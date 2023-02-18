BMO Capital Markets Raises Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Price Target to $18.00

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.70.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $3,702,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $69,384,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,915,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.
