Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,100

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,050 ($37.02) to GBX 3,100 ($37.63) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($37.63) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Spectris alerts:

Spectris Price Performance

SEPJF stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.33. Spectris has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.