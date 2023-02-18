Critical Analysis: American Lithium (AMLI) & Its Peers

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare American Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 831 2102 2720 87 2.36

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 32.27%. Given American Lithium’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares American Lithium and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -28.73 American Lithium Competitors $8.40 billion $2.55 billion -6.45

American Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s peers have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92% American Lithium Competitors -341.43% 2.41% -0.73%

Summary

American Lithium peers beat American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

